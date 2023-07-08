Muhammad Rayaz was described as “playing with himself” before ejaculating on the floor, Leeds Crown Court heard. The 69-year-old denied a charge of sexual assault, but was found guilty after a four-day trial in May.

During a sentence hearing this week, prosecutor Brian Russell said that Rayaz had been in hospital in West Yorkshire in August of 2020 for a procedure, and was required to shave his groin area. The health worker was asked to assist him.

He then grabbed her wrist and tried to force her towards his penis while masturbating, but ejaculated before there was any physical contact. Rayaz, of Manor Way, Staincliffe, is a father of seven and has 15 grandchildren. He has no previous convictions.

Rayaz was found guilty of sexual assault on the nurse. (pic by National World)

Barrister Richard Holland said he was “limited” in his mitigation, given that Rayaz denied the offence. He said: “There’s no evidence of planning, it was more or less a spontaneous act. Although it was short-lived, I acknowledge the distress it caused.”

The judge, Recorder Abdul Iqbal KC told Rayaz: “You were playing with your penis. You must have been sexually excited at the time, you took hold of her arm and moved it towards you. Mercifully, before there was any contact, you ejaculated.

"I sincerely hope that a man of your age found these factors embarrassing. It’s inexplicable that a man of your age would behave in this way.”

