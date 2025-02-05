A paedophile who nicknamed his genitals “Sid” when he tried to groom a 12-year-old online has been handed another prison sentence after he was caught hiding internet phones.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philip Land was given a four-year sentence in 2023 for targeting the young girl on Facebook, but which turned out to be a profile set up by a peadophile hunter group. He was already on a lifelong sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) from child-sex offences dating back to 2016.

The 57-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week where he admitted breaching the SHPO, but from 2022, which predated last year’s offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that under the terms of the SHPO he must hand over any internet devices for checking by his public support officer. On August 22, 2022, he was visited at home where he handed over one Samsung phone.

Days later police came to his home on an unrelated matter and arrested him. They found the Samsung phone and three other phones he had not previously declared.

He admitted during his police interview that he had concealed the phones, then during an interview almost a year later gave a prepared statement and refused to answer questions.

Paedophile Land (pictured) was given another jail sentence after he was found to be hiding phones at his home. | WYP / PA

Appearing in court this week via video link from HMP Risley in Cheshire, he admitted breaching the SHPO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was not represented in court. Asked by the judge to explain why he concealed the phones, he said he had been given news that two family members had been taken to hospital and added: “My head was just in bits....my head was just gone.

“I just want to get back to my life. I want to meet my family before any of them die.”

He has eight previous convictions for 39 offences, including multiple sexual offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar jailed him for 12 months but that will run concurrently to his existing sentence, meaning it will not affect his eventual release date.

Land, of Huntwick Drive, Featherstone, had been jailed in August 2023 having spent five days talking with a supposed girl on Facebook after sending her a friend request. He nicknamed his penis “Sid” and made lewd comments about what he wanted the girl to do with Sid.

He later admitted a charge of attempting to incite a girl under 13 into sexual activity after being confronted by the hunter group and then arrested.

He was told by Judge Andrew Stubbs KC that he was a “cliché for this offending”.