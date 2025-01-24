Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘bizarre’ paedophile caught trying to meet a young girl was later found to have a vile image of a person sexually interfering with a dismembered corpse.

Neynn Nyuon then gave three different explanations for being at Leeds Railway Station that day, culminating in claims the arrest was racially motivated against him.

The 30-year-old was stung by a paedophile hunter group after being lured in by a fake online profile.

Nyuon (pictured left) was caught trying to meet a teenage girl at Leeds Railway Station. Officers later recovered a disturbing photo that he had of a person engaging in sexual activity with a dismembered corpse. | WYP / National World

The student was found guilty after a trial of attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to meet a child following grooming. He previously admitted possessing the extreme pornographic image.

Leeds Crown Court was told that between January and April 2022, Nyuon had latched onto the profile purporting to belong to a 14-year-old girl from Wolverhampton.

He quickly expressed feelings for her and made comments that had “clearly explicit content”, prosecutor Felicity Hemlin told the court.

Nyuon told her she was gorgeous and wanted her “sexy body”, asking if she was virgin. They arranged to meet, with her supposedly travelling by train from the Midlands to Leeds. He even asked her if she would be on her period that day.

But he was met by the hunter group at the railway station on April 12, then arrested.

He then gave different explanations why he was there, which he maintained during his trial.

Nyuon, of Cross Flatts Drive, Cross Flatts, claimed the “girl” had told him she was 19 - but no messages had been exchanged suggesting so - and he then tried to claim the hunter group were simply being racist.

Judge Neil Clark called it a “truly-bizarre concocted account” that the jury “unsurprisingly” did not believe. He also labelled it as a “hopeless attempt” to clear his name in the face of “overwhelming evidence”.

Mitigating on behalf of Nyuon, Nicholas Hammond said he was from South Sudan and had left in 2020 to seek asylum in the UK because of the civil war in his home country.

He said he witnessed his father being murdered. He said Nyuon had no previous convictions and had been studying for a degree in the UK. He conceded that Nyuon’s actions in trying to meet the teenager were “inexplicable”.

Judge Clark jailed him for two years, and added an additional six months jail to run consecutively for the extreme pornographic image.

He was also placed on the sex offender register for life.