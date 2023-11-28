Pervert who abused Leeds boys confronted by victim in court and told: 'You took my childhood'

A pervert who sexually abused boys when he was teenager more than 30 years ago was told by one of his victims: “You took my childhood.”

Nicholas Michael Thompson was found guilty of multiple counts of abuse against two youngsters following a trial and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court .

Now 48, Thompson had targeted the boys in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Heart-breaking impact statements from the pair were read to the court this morning.

The first victim bravely faced Thompson in court and said: “I was ashamed and embarrassed. I thought that if I took my life it would stop and go away. What you did to me at the age of six and seven, I realised it took my childhood. I was supposed to not have a care in the world. It had a massive effect on my life growing up.”

The boys faced Thompson in court as he was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court. (pics by National World)

The second victim said he tried to take his own life and sought refuge in alcohol. He said: “I find it hard to trust and have anger issues. It made me feel dirty and degraded. I blacked it out for many years.”

The court was told that Thompson, of Moorside View, Drighlington, was around 14 or 15 at the time he started to abuse the boys in Leeds, who were aged between seven and 12. He began by masturbating himself in front of the eldest boy. He later persuaded the boy to touch his penis. He would simulate sex with him, and one occasion penetrated him.

The second boy would be made to masturbate Thompson on two occasions.

Following his trial in September, he was found guilty of three counts of indecency with a child, five of indecent assault and one of buggery.

However, Judge Simon Batiste said that he would have to sentence Thompson in accordance with the more-lenient sentencing guidelines from 30 years ago, and that Thompson was also a child at the time, thus reducing his sentence further. It was noted that he had not committed any offences since.