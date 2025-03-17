Leeds pervert shared sickening fantasies with undercover police about newborn babies

A peadophile who made contact with an undercover police officer made sick comments about “loving” newborn babies.

Jacob Simpson sent “incredibly graphic” and explicit messages to the officer, who pretended to be a grandfather with two young grandchildren, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Officers later found hundreds of indecent images when they came to his home to arrest him.

But the 29-year-old was spared custody after the judge said he was “impressed” by the work he had done to address his urges.

Simpson made contact with the decoy profile on a Russian website where paedophiles are known to discuss their vile abuse in 2023.

The officer claimed he had a five-year-old grandson and a seven-year-old grandaughter and Simpson commented on a supposed photo of them.

They exchanged messages for around a month, with Simpson saying he “loved boy and girls between newborn and 12.”

He then made horrific suggestions about the officer’s supposed grandchildren.

Simpson, of Tyas Grove, Osmondthorpe, was traced through his email address and they went to his home to arrest him. They seized memory sticks, hard drives, mobile phones and a laptop.

Simpson gave a no-comment police interview, but an analysis of his devices found 38 category A images - depicting the the most serious abuse.

There were also 42 category B, 76 category C and 16 prohibited images of children.

He had collected them over a five-year period, prosecutor Jade Bucklow told the court.

Simpson admitted three counts of making indecent images, and one of possessing prohibited images. He has no previous convictions.

Little mitigation was offered by his barrister Judge Christopher Batty said he would not send him into custody.

He said he “could not be more impressed” by the work Simpson had done, including enrolling on the Safer Lives course for sex offenders.

Judge Batty told Simpson: “I do not need to lecture you about the serious nature of these offences.

“You are aware of the impact of your behaviour on children. Since you were arrested you have done everything you can to ensure that you do not do anything like this in the future.”

The court heard that Simpson had experienced “social isolation” due to a recent autism diagnosis and had become “fixated with pornography”.

Judge Batty gave him a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days. He was also put on the sex offender register for five years and given a five-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to curb his internet use.