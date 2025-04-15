Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A paedophile sent photos of his genitals to a 13-year-old girl but had little clue it was profile run by an undercover officer.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kristian Keedy then tried to play down his interest when he was finally arrested, claiming it was just “roleplay”.

The 32-year-old was given a suspended sentence at Leeds Crown Court, but the judge said he was “extremely lucky” not to be charged with further offences, which could have resulted in him being locked up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keedy was sending sex requests to a police officer, thinking it was a 13-year-old girl. | PA / National World

The court heard that Keedy, of Saville Street, Wakefield, latched onto the fake profile on KIK messenger in late 2022.

The girl claimed to be 13 and from Ipswich, saying she was looking for a boyfriend to “treat her nicely”, prosecutor Duncan Ritchie said.

In the early hours of December 8, 2022, Keedy sent a photo of his erect penis to the profile, asking: “Am I bigger than your last boyfriend?”

Replying to him the next morning, he continued to talk in a sexual manner, telling her was 19, and said the age gap did not bother him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keedy told her he wanted to see her in her school uniform, and made crude sexual suggestions “until she called him daddy”.

He sent her sex videos and on December 24 asked her to send her photos of herself because it was Christmas.

Keedy was arrested in March 2023 from his home.

He admitted what he had done but claimed it was roleplay and thought the supposed girl was playing along.

Keedy was later charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Tom Bayliss KC questioned why Keedy was not charged with attempting to cause a child to engage in sexual activity.

He said: “What you were really doing was attempting to get what you thought was a 13-year-old child to expose herself for your sexual gratification. For some reason you were not charged with that.”

No mitigation was offered on Keedy’s behalf after Judge Bayliss said he would not send him into custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, he gave him 10 months’ jail, suspended for two years, with 25 rehabilitation days.

He was put on the sex offender register for 10 years, and given a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years to curb his internet use.