'Sugar baby' Leeds pervert ordered to 'face up' to being a paedophile after scam claims
Matthew Devine even asked for topless photos of the “14-year-old” he met online, but then claimed he knew it was a fake account when he was arrested.
There was evidence that he was searching out abuse images online, and an indecent image was also found on his devices.
But Judge Robin Mairs at Leeds Crown Court rubbished his claims, saying that Devine needed to “face up to what he is” and dismissed the claims he trying to “root out scammers”.
Addressing Devine he said: “You know full well, or believed you did, what age she was. You knew full well what you were doing was wrong.
“You were seeking to scam? That does not wash. You thought it was a 14-year-old girl and wanted a topless picture of her.
“These are serious offences, they can’t be dressed up any other way.”
The court heard that 37-year-old Devine contacted the profile on February 15, 2022 and the conversation continued for a number of days.
He asked her to be his sugar baby - a term used to describe a younger lover who would receive gifts in exchange.
Devine, of Hough Lane, Bramley, was arrested days later and told officers: “I know what it’s about.”
During his police interview he said he knew she was not 16.
Little personal mitigation was given to the court, but Devine had entered guilty pleas to attempted sexual communication with a child, making an indecent photo and attempting to cause a child into sexual activity. He has no previous convictions.
Judge Mairs gave him a 15-month sentence, suspended for two years, 35 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work.
He was also put on the sex offender register for 10 years, and given a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) - designed to curb his internet use - for 10 years.