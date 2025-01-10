Pervert musician who groped sleeping 12-year-old in Wakefield spared jail
Tarkan Alp was put on trial at Leeds Crown Court last month and found guilty of sexually assaulting the 12-year-old.
During the trial it was heard that 42-year-old Alp had given the girl special attention that day in 2022, playing fighting with her and tickling her.
When the youngster fell asleep, Alp approached her and put his hand under her clothing and touched her breasts. She woke up and moved, with Alp then “desisting”, prosecutor Michael Greenhalgh said.
The horrified girl quickly told an adult what had happened. The incident took place in the Wakefield area.
Alp, who has no previous convictions, continued to deny any wrongdoing but was not believed by the jury.
Alp, of Clowne Road, Stanfree, Derbyshire, is a musician who plays in a band, the court heard.
Judge Alex Menary, who presided over the trial, told Alp: “You are someone who maintains your innocence. The fact remains that the jury were satisfied these things did happen.”
He conceded the assault was “mercifully short-lived”.
He gave him a three-year community order, with 20 rehabilitations days and 60 hours of unpaid work.
He put him on the sex offender register for five years and gave him a five-year sexual harm prevention order.
Judge Menary warned him that should he breach any of the terms, or commit further offences, he would be in “big trouble”.
He told him that the order could be revoked and he could re-sentenced, and likely jailed.