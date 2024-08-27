Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A known pervert left two college students terrified after he stared at them and began masturbating on a Leeds-bound train.

Kevin Payne, who is 69 and has a catalogue of sexual offences on his record, began to touch himself when the young females sat diagonally opposite him on the service on the morning of March 27.

He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for 12 months. Prosecutor Matthew Stewart said Payne got onto the Northern train at 10.07am and sat at a window seat. He began staring at the female which made her uncomfortable and his hands were rubbing his crotch area.

At 10.43am, another female boarded at Saltaire and another whom she knew sat with her, between one to two metres away from Payne. They noticed he was grabbing at his crotch and believed he was masturbating, with his hand moving up and down on his trousers.

Kevin Payne stared at female students and masturbated through his trousers on a Leeds-bound train. (pics by WYP / Northern) | WYP / Northern

When a conductor walked past he would stop, then resume when the aisle was clear. One of the females was upset and cried. One pretended to take a selfie and took a snap of Payne.

Payne’s photo was later circulated and he was arrested on April 16. He told police the accusations were a “load of rubbish”.

Footage of the incident from the train’s carriage was played to the court and showed Payne stroking his groin while staring at the females. Small children were sat just behind him.

Payne, of no fixed address but who has previously lived in Morley, later admitted outraging public decency. He has nine previous convictions for indecent exposure and one for outraging public decency. He also has a life-long sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) which is meant to curb his behaviour.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Five Wells in Northamptonshire.

Mitigating, Oliver Norman said Payne was on his way to an art class and his offending was “opportunistic”, rather than intentional. He said that he did not expose himself at any point.

Judge Christopher Batty told Payne that it had to be custody. He said: “You have been dealt with for this sort of thing for years. There’s no doubt in my mind at all that for some reason you seek to gain sexual gratification from either exposing yourself or performing lewd acts in front of females.

“I accept you did not get on that train knowing that was what you would do but the opportunity presented itself.”

He said that a new life-long SHPO will be imposed with more stringent restrictions that will be decided at a later date.