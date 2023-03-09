Pervert Leeds pensioner caught looking at abuse images again asked to be removed from sex offenders register

John Rickett, 70, was convicted of downloading illegal photos in 2012 and given a three community order and put on the register. But after a supervising officer visited his home in August 2021 to monitor his internet devices, he told them that had been complying and suggested he should be removed from the list.

But suspicions were aroused during checks on his mobile phone which was and was found to have no search history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rickett, of Aberfield Mount, Belle Isle, claimed it was because his monthly data had refreshed on his phone, but the officer pointed out it would still not lead to his search history being automatically deleted. He was asked if he had any other devices in the house but replied: “Not without a search warrant.”

Rickett appeared at Leeds Crown Court and tried to conceal internet devices he had at home.

He was told that even suggesting that put him in breach of his order, so he eventually gave up a laptop, a second mobile phone and a USB memory stick. After analysing the devices they found nine Category A child abuse images – the most serious – along with seven Category B and 96 Category C.

Prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court, Harry Crowson said he was “candid” during his police interview, telling them he had the photos for sexual gratification. He admitted three counts of possessing indecent images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating, Adrian Pollard admitted it crossed the custody threshold and said: “He understands fully his position and his health is not good. He tells me for the past year he has found other outlets and has started reading again. He now has a basic phone and is co-operating fully with probation.

"He has managed to refrain for over a year and that’s positive, but he knows this is not a victimless crime.”

The judge, Recorder Anthony Hawks gave him a 12-month jail sentence, suspended for two years and he was given a new 10-year sexual harm prevention order.