Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Maki Faisal also made sexual comments towards a prison officer in HMP Leeds before exposing his genitals. He was jailed for 16 months at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Prosecuting the case, Brian Russell said that members of the public called the police at around 1pm on October 4, 2022, to Cross Flatts in Beeston, following reports of a man's bizarre behaviour. As well as following women, Faisal was also talking to children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When he was stopped by the two attending officers, he was put in handcuffs but began smirking at the female officer, stroking her arm with his thumb and twice said: "S**g you?"

Faisal was wandering around Cross Flatts Park following women, and then made vile comments to the female officer who arrested him. (pics by Google Maps / National World)

While in custody at HMP Leeds, in the early hours of November 28, 2022, he began pressing the emergency buzzer in his cell. When the female officer came to the glass observational panel to his cell, she found Faisal kissing and licking the glass, making derogatory comments and then stepped back to expose his penis.

The 37-year-old, of no fixed address, has previous convictions for battery and possession of a bladed article. For his latest offending he admitted sexual assault on the police officer, exposing himself to the prison officer, and assaulting a prison officer from an incident in May 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On that occasion he punched the officer in the face who was escorting him to the shower area. He then grabbed the officer's pen and stabbed him in the arm. Faisal was upset over new prison clothes that had not arrived.