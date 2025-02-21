Pervert scaffolder filmed himself touching sleeping woman in Leeds
Ryan McNiven admitted a charge of sexual assault after he was found to have made the two-and-a-half minute video on his phone. It happened in a town on the outskirts of Leeds.
The 36-year-old scaffold worker appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week for sentencing.
It was heard that the footage was discovered in the deleted section of his device, but could still be viewed.
It showed the victim asleep, with McNiven pulling her underwear down and touching her.
Prosecutor Oliver Connor said that the woman could not have consented because she was asleep.
McNiven admitted shooting the footage. He was later arrested and initially gave a no-comment interview, but in a later interview admitted removing the bottom half of her clothing and touching her bottom, but not her genitals.
No mitigation was offered for McNiven, of North Terrace, Birstall, after Judge Roger Thomas KC said he would not jail him.
Instead, he gave him a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, 30 rehabilitation days with probation and was ordered to pay £500 towards prosecution costs.