Pervert caught with child and animal abuse videos avoids jail to be 'educated', Leeds Crown Court told

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Matthew Wilson admitted four counts of making indecent images at Leeds Crown Court during a sentencing hearing.

Prosecutor Robert Galley had opened the case during a previous hearing, saying that police had gone to Wilson’s home address on Cowley Road in Rodley in April of last year acting on intelligence.

They arrested the 31-year-old and seized a hard drive and a laptop.

Wilson had thousands of images and videos stored on his computer.

On it they found “extensive downloads”, including more than 1,300 Category A images and films – the most serious.

They also found nearly 700 Category B images and films, nearly 3,500 Category C, and more than 1,000 extreme pornography movies involving people engaged in sexual activities with animals.

It was heard that he had the images for nearly three years.

Wilson gave no comment during his first interview, then gave a prepared statement during a follow-up interview in which he admitted the offences.

The court was told he has no previous convictions.

No mitigation was given on his behalf to the court by his barrister, Sean Smith, after Judge Christopher Batty said he would not be jailed but would be working with probation.

Judge Batty had raised reservations about the proposal during the last hearing, but ultimately agreed with the probation’s sentencing report.

He told Wilson: “On the face of it, the guidelines say you should go into custody for eight months and I have to look at why that should not take place.

"I’m satisfied that the public would be greater protected in the long term with a sentence that does not need an immediate custodial sentence.

"In these circumstances, I can take a step back.”

He handed him eight months’ jail but suspended it for two years.

He gave him 30 rehabilitation requirement days, which Judge Batty said will allow probation to work with and “educate” him.