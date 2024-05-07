Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Connor Hodgson, 24, from Springwell View in Holbeck, told police that he had been “waiting to be caught” after he was seen “upskirting” on March 16.

Hodgson was jailed for three months at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on March 18 after pleading guilty to voyeurism.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for five years and pay a victim surcharge of £154.

The court heard how on Saturday, March 16, station staff pointed out Hodgson to British Transport Police officers following a report from a member of the public that he had been taking photos of women with his mobile phone.

Officers then witnessed Hodgson spot a woman and follow her before placing his phone on the ground with the camera facing upwards under her skirt.

As they approached him he ran off, dumping his phone in the car park. Officers chased after him and arrested him on suspicion of voyeurism to which he responded that he had been “waiting to be caught”.

Investigating officer PC Owen Docherty said: “By his own admission Hodgson had been taking pictures of women on the railway unbeknown to them for some time. Not only is this a disgusting invasion of privacy but a total violation of the women involved.

"We will stop at nothing to deter, pursue, arrest and bring sex offenders on the railway network to justice.

“Every report is important. See it or experience it, you can report anything that makes you uncomfortable.