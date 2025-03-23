A pervert with a life-limiting heart condition latched onto a profile of a young teenager and made lewd suggestions before sending her photos of his genitals.

The profile was in fact run by a paedophile hunter group looking to trap predators trawling the internet.

John Lumb encouraged the supposed 14-year-old to mastubate, sent photos of his penis and videos of people having sex.

He later admitted attempted sexual communication with a child, attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act and attempting to incite a child into sexual activity.

The 62-year-old contacted the profile on Facebook on September 21, 2023. He said he did not realise the girl was so young after she disclosed her age, but he asked for a selfie.

He described her as “gorgeous” and “stunning”, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Michael Smith said the messages then became “much more explicit” with Lumb sending videos of people engaged in sex acts. He later sent her a message saying he was “bored and horny” and had “rude thoughts”.

He then asked if she likes to masturbate and gave her directions on what to do. He told her he was masturbating and sent her a photo of his penis, asking if she liked it.

Lumb, of Barnsley Road, South Kirkby, was arrested on September 29, 2023, at his home address. He acknowledged he was “lonely” and “wanted attention”. He has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Imran Khan said: “He has taken full responsibility for his actions. He has expressed genuine remorse for his behaviour and the damage it could have done to a real child.”

He said Lumb’s long-term marriage was breaking down, he was suffering with social isolation and had turned to the internet to support, even if it was “inappropriate”.

Mr Khan said Lumb had a serious condition and was given a three-year life expectancy. He was forced to give up driving and his job.

Judge Kate Rayfield accepted that Lumb had stopped the contact with the profile, but he did not know it was a fake.

Despite admitting she “did not know what was behind this”, she gave him a two-year community order with 25 rehabilitation days. He was also given a five-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to curb his internet use.