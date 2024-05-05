Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kebba Cham tried to steal hundreds of pounds of items from The Range in Wakefield between February and April this year, sometimes getting away but on other occasions being stopped by security.

Items included washing pods detergent, bedding and cosmetics, that he would put in bag and make for the exit of the Ings Road store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing in Leeds Crown Court this week via video link from HMP Leeds, he admitted eight counts of thefts from a shop, and one of possession of heroin after he was found with a small quantity of the drug on his arrest.

Cham stole items from The Range in Wakefield, then asked to the judge to keep him in jail. (pics by Google Maps / National World)

The 42-year-old was only convicted in February of shoplifting in Smyths Toys in Wakefield while in possession of an imitation gun, which he said he carried “for protection”.

He was held on remand for the latest set of offences because of his homeless situation. Mitigating, Sarah Myatt said Cham was from Gambia and had moved to the UK in 2002, working for a living.

But he says he was left illegible to work and claim benefits after the UK left the EU. He found himself homeless and turned to drugs, she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “He puts it forward not as an excuse but a reason for these offences. If released he will simply return to the same situation. He is asking your honour to pass a custodial sentence and so he can use the support services.

“He is very keen to settle properly in this country. There have been issues with the application because he has been unable to provide the necessary documents. “He is motivated and very keen not to return to this offending lifestyle. He wants to work and feed back into the community in future.”

Judge Kate Rayfield said it was a “great shame” to find himself in the situation, and added: “It is very realistic of you to accept that without a house or a job you will find yourself in this position again. It’s with a heavy heart I give you a custodial sentence.”