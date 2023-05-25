Dean Hargreaves, 55, is already subject to a lifelong sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) after being convicted of downloading indecent images of children six years ago. As part of that order, he must allow the police to regularly check his internet devices and online search history.

When police protection officers went to his home on Carlisle Road, Pudsey, in February of last year, they recovered worrying searches including “daddy and daughter”, “incest” and “daddy and horny girl”. They also confiscated a computer tower on which they found 40 prohibited images of children.

He admitted a breach of his SHPO and possessing prohibited images.

Hargreaves has been warned he will be jailed if he is brought back before the courts again.

Prosecutor Jade Edwards told Leeds Crown Court this week that he has a previous conviction from April 2017 when he admitted 11 offences of possessing indecent images. He was handed a 21-month jail sentence, suspended for 24 months, given the SHPO and put on the sex offenders register.

Mitigating for his latest offending, Maryam Ahmad said Hargreaves pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. She said he had “worked well” with probation after his previous sentence and did not offend during the period of his suspended sentence. He does not work and claims universal credit.

She added: “He does wish to deal with this issue and the best way to do that is with help from probation.”

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC told Hargreaves: “You were subject to a SHPO because the last judge was worried about the kind of images you were looking at. Now, despite that order, you are searching for sexual images in relation to children of the most graphic kind. Your searches make that plain.

"You still have a sexual interest in children. The most important thing is to try and cure you of that interest.”

He gave him a three-year community order and ordered him to attend a 40-day sex offenders accredited programme, along with 55 days’ rehabilitation.