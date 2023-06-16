Officers attended a report of a disturbance in the street on Pepper Lane in Hunslet along with reports of a handgun having been found.

On the scene, officers found three men in their thirties and forties with non-live threatening injuries, two of whom were taken to the hospital for treatment.

All three men have now been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Police has also recovered a suspect handgun that was located at the scene and has been taken for examination.

However, there is nothing to suggest any firearms had been used during the incident, West Yorkshire Police said.

In their statement, the police said a scene remains in place on Pepper Lane and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident, which took place at around 11am on Friday June 16.

