Pepper Lane Hunslet: Three men arrested after being found injured along with suspect handgun

Three men have been arrested after police received reports of a disturbance and of a handgun in Hunslet on Friday.

By Dennis Morton
Published 16th Jun 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read

Officers attended a report of a disturbance in the street on Pepper Lane in Hunslet along with reports of a handgun having been found.

On the scene, officers found three men in their thirties and forties with non-live threatening injuries, two of whom were taken to the hospital for treatment.

All three men have now been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Police has also recovered a suspect handgun that was located at the scene and has been taken for examination.

However, there is nothing to suggest any firearms had been used during the incident, West Yorkshire Police said.

In their statement, the police said a scene remains in place on Pepper Lane and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident, which took place at around 11am on Friday June 16.

Police found three men with injuries on Pepper Lane, Hunslet, Leeds.
They appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation, particularly with dashcam or phone footage, to contact Leeds District CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13230334112 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

