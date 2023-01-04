The 75-year-old suffered such severe injuries that it was thought that he may have to have his leg amputated following the horror incident outside the Roundhay Road store.

Cocky criminal Scott Lumley, 48, then refused to answer questions, and spent his police interview with his head on the table with his eyes closed, yawning, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Prosecutor Ayesha Smart said the victim had left his keys in the ignition when he stepped out to drop off his recycling at around 3.15pm on October 8.

Lumley took the car at Tesco on Roundhay Road and ran down the owner.

Lumley noticed the keys and jumped into the driver’s seat, before the owner realised what was happening and tried to get to him.

Lumley put the vehicle in reverse and revved the engine before driving forwards to the right causing the victim to lose his balance. Lumley then took off, catching the man’s leg under the wheel.

The man was left in “excruciating pain” with his leg bone showing. Fractured in several places, he underwent emergency surgery at Leeds General Infirmary and was told there was a 70 per cent chance he would lose the leg.

But after further surgery, amputation was avoided, although it is feared he may never fully recover. He continues to recover in a rehabilitation unit.

Victim impact statements were read out to the court from the victim and his wife, who says she is likely to be his full-time carer, with suggestions that he may never drive or even walk properly again.

Lumley, of Roundhay View, was arrested the day after the theft when the Corsa was found near to where he lives. All valuable items had been removed.

He has 40 previous convictions for 151 offences, including five previous for dangerous driving. He received a 22-month jail term in January 2021 and was out on licence at the time for his latest offending.

Appearing via video link from HMP Leeds, he admitted aggravated vehicle taking, GBH without intent, causing serious injury through dangerous driving and having no insurance.

Offering mitigation, barrister Charles Blatchford admitted Lumley has a “deplorable record” largely stemming from his drug addiction but said he was tackling those issues behind bars and had become a “model prisoner”.

He said that Lumley was remorseful and sorry to the victim, but was quickly interrupted by Judge Simon Batiste who reminded him of Lumley’s demeanour during his police interview.

Jailing him for three years and three months, Judge Batiste said: "I have to accept it’s not a deliberate attempt to run him over, but clearly what you were doing was highly reckless. You drove off over his leg.

“I’m told you are remorseful. One of the ways of showing that remorse is to stop at the scene and help the victim. You did not do that.

"It’s highly fortunate he did not lose his leg. Many would say that the powers I have for such wicked offending is woefully inadequate.

"I do not necessary accept that you are remorseful. You did not appear to be bothered by it all. These are a horrible set of offences.”

