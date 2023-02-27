Angry 74-year-old Christopher Hanson was reported to police for brandishing the 4” kitchen knife in Woodsley Road on the afternoon September 6 last year. When officers arrived he put the knife under his foot and claimed innocence.

Leeds Crown Court was told he has 52 convictions for 137 offences dating back to 1961. In recent years, he was convicted of threatening staff at A&E in 2015, possession of a bladed article in 2017 and three years later attacked staff at St James’ Hospital. Last year he was convicted of attacking staff at a residential home.

Hanson, of Woodsley Road, admitted a charge of possessing a bladed article. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was on remand.

Hanson was brandishing the knife on Woodsley Road. (Google Maps)

Mitigating, Michael Walsh admitted he was “at a loss” at the best court of action the court could take. Addressing the judge, he said: “Whatever option you choose it has obvious downsides. He has been in custody since September.”

The judge, Recorder Simon Kealey KC, said: “I can sentence you to immediate imprisonment which will lead to your release in a short space of time and without any support. I suspect you would find yourself back where you are now in a short space of time.”

