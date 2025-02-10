Pensioner in Ford 4x4 crushed Waitrose customer against wall in 'catastrophic' foot-pedal slip
The man in his 60s had to be airlifted to hospital with “catastrophic” life-changing injuries following the horror incident at Waitrose in Otley.
Driver John Long, 82, admitted causing serious injury through dangerous driving.
Prosecuting the case at Leeds Crown Court, David Ward said the victim had been shopping at the supermarket on the morning of January 14 last year and then went to the cashpoint.
But as he turned around the Ford 4x4 SUV came towards him, pinning and dragging him along the brick wall of the supermarket as shocked shoppers watched on.
Members of the public came to the man’s aid when he was finally freed, and Long was distraught at the scene and was heard to say his foot had slipped.
The victim was airlifted to hospital where he spent three months and underwent repeated surgery.
He suffered multiple fractures to his pelvis, injuries to his spine and his bladder.
Long, of West Hall, Yeadon, was arrested and interviewed, later reiterating to officers that his foot slipped and that it was “entirely his fault”.
In a victim impact statement from the victim, he said he had been active in his life, being a keen rambler and cyclist, but felt like he had been “catapulted into premature old age” as a result.
His partner also read out her personal statement to the court. Fighting back tears she spoke of the long road to recovery for him and said of witnessing the incident: “It’s a moment I relive daily.”
Mitigating, Megan Tollitt said Long, who has no previous convictions, admitted his guilt from the outset.
She said: “It was an unintended collision, it was ultimately a tragic accident. It was not a deliberate act on his part.
“He has expressed the deepest remorse and regret. He is quite frankly devastated by the impact his actions have had.”
Judge Richard Mansell KC said there were only two explanations for the crash - either that his foot slipped or he had failed to put it in reverse as intended.
But he agreed that there was no intention from Long and had no reason to hurt the victim. He told him he simply made a “catastrophic error”.
He gave him 12 months’ jail, suspended for 12 months, telling him: “Nothing will be achieved by sending you to prison today.”
He banned him from driving for two years and said he must pass an extended retest to get his licence back. He told Long: “It may be that you never drive again.”