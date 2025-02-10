A pensioner crushed a supermarket customer against a supermarket wall in a 4x4 after his foot slipped on the accelerator.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man in his 60s had to be airlifted to hospital with “catastrophic” life-changing injuries following the horror incident at Waitrose in Otley.

Driver John Long, 82, admitted causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecuting the case at Leeds Crown Court, David Ward said the victim had been shopping at the supermarket on the morning of January 14 last year and then went to the cashpoint.

But as he turned around the Ford 4x4 SUV came towards him, pinning and dragging him along the brick wall of the supermarket as shocked shoppers watched on.

Members of the public came to the man’s aid when he was finally freed, and Long was distraught at the scene and was heard to say his foot had slipped.

The victim was airlifted to hospital where he spent three months and underwent repeated surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pensioner Long lost control of his Ford SUV and crushed a man against a wall outside Waitrose, causing him life-changing injuries. | Google Maps / National World

He suffered multiple fractures to his pelvis, injuries to his spine and his bladder.

Long, of West Hall, Yeadon, was arrested and interviewed, later reiterating to officers that his foot slipped and that it was “entirely his fault”.

In a victim impact statement from the victim, he said he had been active in his life, being a keen rambler and cyclist, but felt like he had been “catapulted into premature old age” as a result.

His partner also read out her personal statement to the court. Fighting back tears she spoke of the long road to recovery for him and said of witnessing the incident: “It’s a moment I relive daily.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating, Megan Tollitt said Long, who has no previous convictions, admitted his guilt from the outset.

She said: “It was an unintended collision, it was ultimately a tragic accident. It was not a deliberate act on his part.

“He has expressed the deepest remorse and regret. He is quite frankly devastated by the impact his actions have had.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Richard Mansell KC said there were only two explanations for the crash - either that his foot slipped or he had failed to put it in reverse as intended.

But he agreed that there was no intention from Long and had no reason to hurt the victim. He told him he simply made a “catastrophic error”.

He gave him 12 months’ jail, suspended for 12 months, telling him: “Nothing will be achieved by sending you to prison today.”

He banned him from driving for two years and said he must pass an extended retest to get his licence back. He told Long: “It may be that you never drive again.”