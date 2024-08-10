Pensioner dies after his Vauxhall hits wall in Leeds
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It happened at about 6.54am today, Saturday, August 10, when the grey Vauxhall Crossland travelling from Dewsbury Road in Beeston struck a wall on Old Lane.
The 73-year-old male driver was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter
No other vehicles are thought to have been involved in what appears to have been a low-speed crash.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has footage that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The log reference is 0362 of August 10.