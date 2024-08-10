Pensioner dies after his Vauxhall hits wall in Leeds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pensioner died after his car left the road and hit a wall in Leeds in an early-morning incident.

It happened at about 6.54am today, Saturday, August 10, when the grey Vauxhall Crossland travelling from Dewsbury Road in Beeston struck a wall on Old Lane.

The 73-year-old male driver was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A pensioner died after he crashed into a wall on Old Lane in Beeston. (pics by Google Maps / National World) | Google Maps / National World

No other vehicles are thought to have been involved in what appears to have been a low-speed crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has footage that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 0362 of August 10.