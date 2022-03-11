Pensioner attacked neighbour with knuckle duster after long-running dispute

Sixty-one-year-old John Peter Langfield admitted “losing his temper” with the man in Garden Street, Glass Houghton.

Prosecutor Robert Galley told Leeds Crown Court said the pair had been at loggerheads for a number of years over parking issues, and a right of way to the rear of the victim's back garden.

The issue was even heading for court after a padlock was placed on the gate, preventing access, but was eventually removed.

Mr Galley said on the evening of June 23 last year, the pair argued over parking issues and Langfield was seen on CCTV approaching the victim and throwing punches at him.

It was pointed out in court that Langfield appeared to be shielding the knuckle duster before lashing out.

The victim suffered cuts to his eye brow and to his nose.

Langfield was arrested and admitted actual bodily harm and later, possessing an offensive weapon.

The court was told that the dispute had spilled over to Facebook and rumours about Langfield were uploaded.

Mitigating, Richard Canning said: “It’s been building up for years. The complainant is revelling at the prospect of the defendant receiving a custodial sentence.

"He is ashamed of what he did but assures me it's been going on for years. He just lost his temper."

He said that Langfield had worked at a plastics recycling factory but had now retired, but volunteered as a litter picker in the community.

The judge, Recorder Paul Greaney QC, told Langfield: “You and your neighbour simply don’t get on.

“An argument developed over parking and disgracefully you resorted to violence.

“Your behaviour was disgraceful.

“At the age of 61 you should have known better, but it’s something that is not entirely your fault.”

He gave him six months’ jail, suspended for 12 months, and told him to pay £250 compensation and £220 costs.

No restraining order was imposed, given the close proximity of the defendant and victim.