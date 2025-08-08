Pensioner arrested for attempted murder in village on the outskirts of Leeds
North Yorkshire Police officers were called to an address in Barkston Ash, near Sherburn-in-Elmet, at around 7.50am today.
They discovered a women in her 80s with serious head injuries.
A man in his 80s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder by officers.
They were both taken to hospital for medical treatment.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said investigations were ongoing to “establish the full circumstances”.
They added: “We would stress to the community that while we understand the police presence is alarming, this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to others.
“Our officers will remain in the area as we provide support to the community and carry out further enquiries.”