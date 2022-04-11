Pedestrian 'very seriously injured' after crash on Bradford Road in Farsley

A pedestrian in Farsley has been left 'very seriously injured' after being hit by a car on Bradford Road.

Emergency services were called to Bradford Road, Farsley, at about 2.26pm following a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

The male pedestrian suffered very serious injuries in the incident.

The male pedestrian suffered very serious injuries in the incident. Picture: Google.

A number of road closures are in place on the A647 and Dawson's Corner nearby and the incident is ongoing.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.