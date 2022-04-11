Pedestrian 'very seriously injured' after crash on Bradford Road in Farsley
A pedestrian in Farsley has been left 'very seriously injured' after being hit by a car on Bradford Road.
By Alex Grant
Monday, 11th April 2022, 5:59 pm
Updated
Monday, 11th April 2022, 6:04 pm
Emergency services were called to Bradford Road, Farsley, at about 2.26pm following a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
The male pedestrian suffered very serious injuries in the incident.
A number of road closures are in place on the A647 and Dawson's Corner nearby and the incident is ongoing.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.