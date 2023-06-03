Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run on Leeds street

A man was found seriously injured following a hit-and-run incident on a Leeds street early this morning.
By Nick Frame
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 09:52 BST

West Yorkshire Police received reports at 6.46am today, Saturday, June 3, from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service that they were treating a man who was found injured on Roseville Road, behind St James Hospital in Harehills.

From initial enquiries it is believed that the man has been struck by a vehicle and that the driver had then left the scene in the vehicle without checking on him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The injured man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not understood to be life threatening.

Roseville Road in Harehills.Roseville Road in Harehills.
Roseville Road in Harehills.

Road closures are in place while enquiries are carried out at the scene and motorists are asked to seek alternative routes at this time.

Anyone who witnessed any part of this incident is being asked to contact police via 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting log 329 of 03/06.