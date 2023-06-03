West Yorkshire Police received reports at 6.46am today, Saturday, June 3, from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service that they were treating a man who was found injured on Roseville Road, behind St James Hospital in Harehills.

From initial enquiries it is believed that the man has been struck by a vehicle and that the driver had then left the scene in the vehicle without checking on him.

The injured man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not understood to be life threatening.

Roseville Road in Harehills.

Road closures are in place while enquiries are carried out at the scene and motorists are asked to seek alternative routes at this time.