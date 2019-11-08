Pedestrian killed after being hit by van in Leeds

The family of Kath Bichard have released this photograph. Photo provided by Wewst Yorkshire Police.

Kath Bichard, 75, was struck by a silver coloured Vauxhall Vivaro van at 5.30pm on Monday, November 4.

The van was reversing when it crashed into her on New Forrest Way in Middleton.

She suffered a serious head injury during the incident.

Kath, who is from Leeds, died on Wednesday evening.

Detective Sergeant Fiona Allan of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “I am appealing for anyone who saw the incident and / or who may have dash cam footage of the incident to come forward”“