Pedestrian killed after being hit by van in Leeds
A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a van in Leeds.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 4:39 pm
Updated
Friday, 8th November 2019, 4:51 pm
Kath Bichard, 75, was struck by a silver coloured Vauxhall Vivaro van at 5.30pm on Monday, November 4.
The van was reversing when it crashed into her on New Forrest Way in Middleton.
She suffered a serious head injury during the incident.
Kath, who is from Leeds, died on Wednesday evening.
Detective Sergeant Fiona Allan of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “I am appealing for anyone who saw the incident and / or who may have dash cam footage of the incident to come forward”“
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting log 1484 of 4 November.