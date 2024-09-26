Pedalling drug dealer pulled from his bicycle after police called to unrelated Leeds machete fight
Aaron Bass raised suspicion when officers attended the attack on Queen Street, he tried to pedal away. The 19-year-old was found to be carrying cannabis, heroin and crack cocaine.
He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week. Officers had received an emergency call at around 4.20pm on August 30 to say two people were brandishing blades in the street. On arrival, Bass was spotted leaving the scene.
Prosecutor Erin Kitson-Parker said Bass was not involved in the fight, but was apprehended and detained on Scatherd Lane, three streets away. He was found to have a large hunting knife down his trouser leg, 25 separate bags of cannabis on him, along with £300 worth of heroin and crack cocaine on him.
Two mobile phones were also found on him. His home address was searched and more heroin was found.
He gave a no-comment interview to police. Bass, of Wynyard Drive, Morley, later admitted two counts of dealing in Class A drugs, one of Class B, and possession of an offensive weapon.
He has no previous convictions but a caution for possession of cannabis.
Mitigating, Rukhshanda Hussain said Bass “appeared to have taken a wrong turning in life” and had “got into bad company”. She said he was started smoking cannabis and progressed onto harder, Class A drugs.
She said: “He knows drug dealers go to prison so he is very realistic about his fate.”
Judge Harry Crowson jailed Bass for 32 months.