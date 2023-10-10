Peckish drugs peddler pounced on by police as he left KFC restaurant in Leeds

A peckish drug peddler was caught by police after he stopped at a KFC in Leeds.

Ellis was at the KFC on Stanningley Road when police pounced. (pic by WYP / Google Maps)

Simon Ellis was behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra at about 5pm on April, 2021, when he pulled out of the car park of the Stanningley Road fast-food restaurant. Leeds Crown Court heard this week that he was quickly detained and the officers carried out a search of the vehicle.

They found two bags of white rocks in the car which turned out to be almost 20 grammes of cocaine with a street value of around £800. They also found two iPhones but he refused to hand over the PIN codes, prosecutor Ayesha Smart told Leeds Crown Court this week.

The 39-year-old later admitting possession with an intent to supply Class A drugs, but only the day his trial was due to start. He has 22 previous convictions for 36 offences, but none for drug dealing.

A pre-sentence report suggested his life had “spiralled out of control” after being furloughed during the pandemic, was drinking heavily and taking up to two grammes of cocaine a day.

Mitigating, Marc Luxford said since then Ellis, of Cooper Lane, Shelf, Halifax, had “turned his life around” and was working as a HGV driver. He added: “He was at the time using a significant amount of cocaine and was struggling to afford his habit. He is now completely abstinent. It was an isolated incident, he has no previous convictions for drugs.”