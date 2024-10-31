A huge stash of 175kg of illegal fireworks have been seized by police in a raid on a house in Wakefield.

The operation, at a property on Peacock Avenue, saw officers search the building on October 29.

They were refused entry by the occupant who spoke to police via a Ring doorbell, but later managed to get inside.

The force had intelligence that illegal fireworks were being stored at the property and advertised for sale on social media.

Once inside, officers found over 175 Kg of illegal fireworks – some of which are of the T4 classification, meaning they are not for general use or sale and should only be deployed in large scale, professional run events.

All the fireworks were removed by specially trained officers and are now being stored in an appropriate and safe manner.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service specialists are leading on the investigation.

Inspector Paul Fraser, Wakefield Central NPT said: “This is another example of the NPT acting on the intelligence provided to us by local residents. Had these fireworks have exploded in the house then there would no doubt have been a major incident and potentially loss of life or life-changing injuries suffered by anybody in the vicinity.

“It is beyond reckless to act in this way and place people at high risk of harm for the purposes of greed.

“The NPT remain vigilant and will act, where we can, to protect our communities. In addition some of the fireworks being sold are clearly not for public use and I would urge people to only ever purchase fireworks from reputable, registered suppliers.”

Area Manager at West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Scott Donegan said: “Illegal fireworks are really dangerous, so we welcome this news that they have been taken off the streets of West Yorkshire just before Bonfire Night.

“We’re asking people to attend organised displays if they can this bonfire season – however, if you are going to set off fireworks at home then please make sure they are bought from a reputable retailer, you follow the instructions and keep your children and pets safe.”