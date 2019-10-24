Pawel Relowicz charged with murder and rape of Hull student Libby Squire
A man has been charged with the murder and rape of Hull University student Libby Squire.
The 21-year-old disappeared after a night out with friends at the Welly nightclub in Beverley Road in the early hours of Feburary 1.
Following extensive searches, her body was recovered from the Humber Estuary just over six weeks later on Wednesday, March 20.
The Crown Prosecution Service has now confirmed Pawel Relowicz, 25, of Hull, has been charged with Libby's rape and murder.
Chief Crown Prosecutor Gerry Wareham, said: “Following the death of Libby Squire in Hull on 1 February, the Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Humberside Police to charge Pawel Relowicz, 25, with rape and murder. Libby’s family have been informed.
“Criminal proceedings against Mr Relowicz are now active and he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Relowicz will appear at Hull Magistrates Court on October 30.