A psychiatric patient who caused a pensioner to suffer a mini stroke laid into a court judge, telling him: “Keep your opinions to yourself.”

In an outburst, Martin Clynes also said the judge at Leeds Crown Court was “chatting sh*t” and barked at him: “Who do you think you are talking to?”

Rather than reprimand the 37-year-old, Judge Mushtaq Khokhar asked Clyne’s barrister to speak with him briefly.

Clyne admitted a charge ABH, although be immediately became argumentative saying it wasn’t his fault and and the victim “started it”.

Clynes attacked the man on Monk Bridge Road, Meanwood. He verbally abused the judge at Leeds Crown Court during his sentencing hearing. | Google Maps / Getty

Opening the case, prosecutor Jemima Stephenson said that on December 18 last year, the victim had been at home and heard two dogs barking at each other outside.

The 82-year-old went outside to investigate and crossed Monk Bridge Road with Clynes then approaching him.

Clynes aggressively asked the man: “Are you looking at me?”

The man denied he was, but Clynes then kicked him with full force in the stomach. The pensioner fell backwards and hit his head on the ground.

He was taken to hospital, where it was found he suffered a TIA (transient ischemic attack) which is often referred to as a “mini stroke”.

The pensioner said the attack left him with headaches and a speech impediment. He has also been left terrified he will suffer a major stroke.

The court was told that Clynes is an inpatient at Mill Garth mental-health unit in Meanwood.

On the day he attacked the pensioner, he had asked for unsupervised leave which had been granted.

He returned after the attack and told staff he was in trouble and asked: “Will I go to jail?”

Mitigating for Clynes, Ian Mullarkey said he endured a difficult childhood and due to his mental health issues finds everyday tasks “challenging”.

Judge Khokhar told Clynes that he posed a risk to the public and added: “I can’t ignore that.

“What caused this or how it came about matters not. While I’m sympathetic to you, I owe a duty to the public for their protection.

“I’m afraid at the end of the day, it’s going to be a custodial sentence.”

He jailed Clynes for eight months.