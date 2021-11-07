Darren Bray took out the weapon at Laurel Bank Surgery, in Headingley, after saying: "You are all going to see what happens when no one listens to me."

Bray, 49, pointed the handgun at his doctor before a stand-off with armed police during the incident on March 30 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Bray was armed with an BB gun which had the appearance of a real handgun.

Laurel Bank Surgery, Headingley.

Deborah Smithies, prosecuting, said Bray was a patient at the surgery on Kirkstall Lane.

The defendant had seen his doctor in the months leading up to the incident.

Ms Smithies said Bray has a background of anxiety and depression and had suffered from paranoid delusional psychosis.

On March 29 he went to the surgery and asked to see his doctor but was told there were no appointments available.

Bray told staff that he "really needed" to see his doctor and was told to come back for 10.40am the next day.

The following morning Bray had a disagreement with his neighbour.

The court heard Bray had previously had a good relationship with her until early 2020 when he accused her of putting listening devices in his plants.

Bray shouted at the woman when she stepped out onto her balcony and asked her why she was looking at him.

He then threatened to shoot anyone who came into her garden.

The woman was frightened as Bray began flailing his arms and made a gun gesture with his hand.

The court heard Bray then got into his car and drove to the surgery.

The doctor went into the reception area to call Bray at 10.30am but he had left.

She went to the car park to look for him and checked a small cabin outside where practice managers work.

The doctor then saw Bray walk back into the reception area looking angry.

A female patient was in the reception area and Bray said to her: "You might want to move out of the way for this next bit."

As the doctor entered the reception area, Bray said: "You are all going to see what I can do now.

"You are all going to see what happens when no one listens to me."

Bray went to his car and got a gun from the glovebox.

The doctor believed it was a genuine firearm.

She ushered people inside the building as Bray paced around the car park with the weapon.

He then walked towards the doctor with the gun pointed at her and said: "Call the police. I want the police here now."

Ms Smithies said: "She feared the defendant would shoot her.

"When given permission to move, she ran to the cabin and locked the door behind her."

An elderly patient drove into the car park and the doctor shouted at him to stay in his vehicle.

Bray then began "karate kicking" vehicles in the car park before driving away.

He drove to Queenswood Drive and got out of his car.

Armed police officers arrived in the area and blocked off the road.

The prosecutor said one officer took up a position behind a parked car.

Bray pointed his weapon at him.

Ms Smithies said: "The police constable drew his firearm and told him to drop his weapon.

"He formed the view that the defendant was suffering from some mental health issues.

"He appeared to be trying to instigate a police shooting."

The officer realised it was an imitation gun when Bray simulated cocking the weapon but it did not have moving parts.

Several officers had firearms trained on Bray.

Another officer used a bus as cover to get near to the defendant then tasered him.

As he was arrested he said: "Why didn't you just shoot me."

Bray's gun was seized at the scene and a gas cylinder was removed from the handgrip.

Pellets were found under his car seat along with a manual and a receipt for the weapon.

Bray was interviewed later that day.

He gave a statement accepting responsibility for what he had done and said his mental health had deteriorated.

In a statement, the doctor said: "When Darren pointed the gun at me I thought he was going to shoot me.

"I had a sleepless night but tried to carry on as normal."

Bray, of Queenswood Drive, Headingley, appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds.

He pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Alex Menary, mitigating, said: "He was very unwell."

Mr Menary said Bray requires medication for the rest of his life to treat paranoid schizophrenia but does not currently require hospital treatment.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC adjourned sentencing so further mental health assessments can take place while Bray is in custody.

Judge Jameson said: "I think it is in your best interests, as well as justice generally, to adjourn for three weeks.

"I want to set up something that will help you and make sure things go smoothly in future."