Police are appealing for witnesses and footage following a crash in Mirfield.

It happened at about 7.35am on Saturday, 20 September, when a 19-plate white Renault Master panel van struck a parked lorry close to Nunbrook Mills on the A644 Huddersfield Road.

A passenger in the van suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment. Her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

A van struck a parked lorry close to Nunbrook Mills on the A644 Huddersfield Road. | Google

The van driver, a 26-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed limit (alcohol). He was later released under investigation.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the van being driven immediately prior to the crash.

They would also like to hear from anyone who has footage which may assist this investigation.

If you can help with this appeal then please contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log reference 0400 of 20 September.