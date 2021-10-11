Party shut down after large group of youths cause chaos on streets of Harehills - police increase patrols

A party was shut down by police on Saturday night after residents reported anti-social behaviour from a large group of youths.

By Daniel Sheridan
Monday, 11th October 2021, 12:57 pm
Updated Monday, 11th October 2021, 12:58 pm

The youths were congregating around a party at a house in Darfield Avenue, Harehills, police said.

Officers attended and the address was closed down.

There were further reports of anti-social behaviour in the surrounding streets, including fireworks being set off, and officers attended to disperse those involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The youths were congregating around a party at a house in Darfield Avenue, Harehills, police said. Pic: google

Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be increasing their patrols of the area to reassure residents and deter any further incidents, police confirmed in a statement to the YEP.

Residents took to social media to complain about the noise and anti-social behaviour.

One said: "It is getting louder and louder each time."

Another added: "Loads have run down the street, some had balaclavas on."

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.