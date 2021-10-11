Party shut down after large group of youths cause chaos on streets of Harehills - police increase patrols
A party was shut down by police on Saturday night after residents reported anti-social behaviour from a large group of youths.
The youths were congregating around a party at a house in Darfield Avenue, Harehills, police said.
Officers attended and the address was closed down.
There were further reports of anti-social behaviour in the surrounding streets, including fireworks being set off, and officers attended to disperse those involved.
Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be increasing their patrols of the area to reassure residents and deter any further incidents, police confirmed in a statement to the YEP.
Residents took to social media to complain about the noise and anti-social behaviour.
One said: "It is getting louder and louder each time."
Another added: "Loads have run down the street, some had balaclavas on."
