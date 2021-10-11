Party shut down after large group of youths cause chaos on streets of Harehills - police increase patrols

The youths were congregating around a party at a house in Darfield Avenue, Harehills, police said.

Officers attended and the address was closed down.

There were further reports of anti-social behaviour in the surrounding streets, including fireworks being set off, and officers attended to disperse those involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youths were congregating around a party at a house in Darfield Avenue, Harehills, police said. Pic: google

Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be increasing their patrols of the area to reassure residents and deter any further incidents, police confirmed in a statement to the YEP.

Residents took to social media to complain about the noise and anti-social behaviour.

One said: "It is getting louder and louder each time."

Another added: "Loads have run down the street, some had balaclavas on."