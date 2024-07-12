Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man broke his partner’s leg during a Christmas argument over drugs, and called her a liar as she screamed in agony.

Thomas Clayton denied any wrongdoing but was found guilty of GBH without intent after a trial at Leeds Magistrates’ Court in May. He appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week for sentencing.

The court heard that the couple had been together for seven years, but on Boxing Day last year had been drinking at his mother’s home and were “in good spirits”, prosecutor Harriet Eglinton said.

But during the taxi drive home they had a “heated discussion” about Clayton’s drug use, that he had bought ketamine earlier that day.

When they got home, the arguing continued with 28-year-old Clayton then assaulting her dog. When she went to protect her pet, he pushed her through the hallway and into the living room entrance, where she fell and landed on her hip.

Feeling instant pain, she told him she had broken a bone, but he called her a liar. She tried to ring 999 but he snatched the phone from her hand.

He deleted the call from her history, but then gave her the phone back and left the property.

She dialled 999 again and the police arrived to find her laying at the bottom of the stairs “crying hysterically”. X-rays later showed she had a broken right thigh bone and dislocated hip.

Clayton, of Rathmell Road, Burmantofts, was later arrested and denied attacking her, saying she fell over because she had been taking ketamine.

During the trial he said maintained she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, but body-worn footage from the arriving police was played in court which failed to support his claims.

Clayton has one previous conviction for battery from 2018 against the same victim.

Mitigating, Laurence Dilworth conceded that Clayton had issues that he “needed to address”. He said he had been abstinent from substance misuse since the incident.

He said that Clayton was hoping for a reconciliation, had heard the victim also was keen, and that she did not support the prosecution.

The judge, Recorder Aisha Wadoodi told Clayton that he had “shown no remorse”.

She added: “You still say it was an accident, you just did not accept the conviction. You would not have any argument if I sent you to prison.

“But it would only be a short period of time. You would lose your job and quite frankly, I do not see what could be gained.”

She gave him a two-year community order, ordered him to enrol on the Building Better Relationships domestic violence programme, 25 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £1,500 compensation.