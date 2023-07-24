Parkwood Road Beeston: Teenager seriously injured after being stabbed 'several times' in Leeds street attack
A teenager has been left seriously injured in hospital after being stabbed “several times” in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a serious assault at an address on Parkwood Road, Beeston, Leeds, shortly after 2.45am this morning (July 24). A teenage male suffered several stab wounds and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but not life-threatening condition.
A scene is currently in place in the area as officers work to establish the circumstances of what happened.