Parkwood Road Beeston: Teenager seriously injured after being stabbed 'several times' in Leeds street attack

A teenager has been left seriously injured in hospital after being stabbed “several times” in Leeds.
By Alex Grant
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 14:49 BST

West Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a serious assault at an address on Parkwood Road, Beeston, Leeds, shortly after 2.45am this morning (July 24). A teenage male suffered several stab wounds and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

A scene is currently in place in the area as officers work to establish the circumstances of what happened.