A report was initially made yesterday (Monday, March 25) of a burglary at a property on Park Lodge Lane in Wakefield. A while later, another report was made that a number of "suspicious items" had been found at the address.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, where they found a number of open bottles of liquid inside the house.

Emergency services rushed to Park Lodge Lane in Wakefield after receiving reports of "suspicious items" following a burglary. Picture by Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that the items pose no risk to the public and will be safely disposed of.