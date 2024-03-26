Park Lodge Lane Wakefield: 'Suspicious items' found after report of burglary as police arrest one person

Police found a number of "suspicious items" after being called to reports of a burglary in Wakefield on Monday.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 26th Mar 2024, 09:52 GMT
A report was initially made yesterday (Monday, March 25) of a burglary at a property on Park Lodge Lane in Wakefield. A while later, another report was made that a number of "suspicious items" had been found at the address.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, where they found a number of open bottles of liquid inside the house.

Emergency services rushed to Park Lodge Lane in Wakefield after receiving reports of "suspicious items" following a burglary. Picture by GoogleEmergency services rushed to Park Lodge Lane in Wakefield after receiving reports of "suspicious items" following a burglary. Picture by Google
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that the items pose no risk to the public and will be safely disposed of.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody as of Tuesday morning.

