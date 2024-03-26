Park Lodge Lane Wakefield: 'Suspicious items' found after report of burglary as police arrest one person
Police found a number of "suspicious items" after being called to reports of a burglary in Wakefield on Monday.
A report was initially made yesterday (Monday, March 25) of a burglary at a property on Park Lodge Lane in Wakefield. A while later, another report was made that a number of "suspicious items" had been found at the address.
Emergency services rushed to the scene, where they found a number of open bottles of liquid inside the house.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that the items pose no risk to the public and will be safely disposed of.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody as of Tuesday morning.