The family of a teenager murdered at a house party in Leeds have spoke of their ‘utter devastation’ after the men who wrongly targeted him were jailed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trust Junior Jordan Gangata, aged 17, was attacked at the house in Salisbury Grove, Armley, in the early hours of Sunday, March 19, and stabbed 15 times. He was rushed to hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Terrified partygoers had fled in panic after masked men burst into the address and chased him into the kitchen where he was fatally wounded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post-mortem examination showed he had received wounds through his heart, lung and liver.

Trust Gangata's family paid tribute to him outside of Leeds Crown Court after four men were sentenced over his murder.

He was attacked after one of the men, later identified as Karl Belinga had been involved in a fight with another man at the party earlier that had left him with facial injuries.

Fuelled by the desire for revenge, the 19-year-old had recruited friends Paul Mbwasse and Karlson Ogie, both aged 18 at the time, and Brandon Paradzai, then 19, who drove them to the address.

The man Belinga had been feuding with was known as ‘TM’ and Trust Junior was known as ‘TJ’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Belinga knowing Trust Junior as a friend, the group wrongly targeted him and stabbed him to death.

(clockwise from top left) Karl Belinga, Paul Mbwasse, Karlson Ogie and Brandon Paradzai, were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for the murder of Trust Gangata. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Police launched a murder investigation and Paradzai, Ogie and Belinga handed themselves in later the same day and Mbwasse was arrested the following day at his address in Huddersfield. They were subsequently charged with murder.

They pleaded not guilty but Belinga, Mbwasse and Ogie were found guilty of murder following a trial that concluded on November 30. Paradzai was found not guilty of murder but was convicted of manslaughter.

Belinga, Mbwasse and Ogie were given life sentences at Leeds Crown Court on Monday, with a minimum term of 23 years. Paradzai, aged 20, of Coleshill Way, Bradford, was given a determinate sentence of 16 years imprisonment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside of court a statement was read to the press by TJ’s brother Emmanuel on behalf of their mother Anna.

It read: “No parent should have to lose a child, but to lose a child suddenly, unexpectedly and finding out that your son has been murdered is indescribable.

“I should be able to watch TJ fall in love, fall out of love, go to university, get his first job, become accomplished, get married, buy his first home, have his own children, grow old. I am robbed of all those opportunities, all those milestones you should be able to watch your child achieve. Those responsible for his death have robbed me of those opportunities due to their motivation to seek revenge, to murder.

“TJ’s murder has impacted every single member of our family, there are no words to describe the utter devastation his death has caused our family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the time of his death, TJ was a student at Notre Dame Catholic College in Leeds. He was studying Economics and Business. He was a good student and extremely popular in school. TJ had a dream to be an entrepreneur, he was very business minded. I know whatever TJ did with his life he was destined for success.

“I will always remember TJ for being extremely polite and well-mannered. He was kind and warm hearted and would help me in the house and anyone in need. He enjoyed socialising with his friends and had a lot of friends from all over Leeds, who he had met through the church, sport, school, and music. He was unlike the usual teenage boy, he was extremely loving and would always give me a hug; I miss this terribly.

“Why did they kill TJ? He was not violent, he was not in a gang, he did not carry a knife. Why?

“If any good can come out of TJ’s death, I would ask that lessons are learnt, and no other parent must lose a son or daughter due to knife crime. Individuals need to stop arming themselves with weapons which can inflict such damage and devastation. I ask anyone who carries a knife or thinks of carrying a knife to stop and think about TJ.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement was also read out by TJ’s father Trust Gangata: “Trust Junior Jordan Gangata, or TJ as he was known, was my son, and only 17 years of age at the time he was murdered, stabbed to death whilst attending a party. He was innocent in every way and was simply with friends happily enjoying himself on that key night.

“Those convicted of his murder went to a party to hurt or kill another boy; however, they killed the wrong person. In their rage of revenge, they murdered my child. TJ was not in a gang, he didn’t carry a knife, he didn’t have any trouble with anyone, he didn’t do drugs, he didn’t even drink alcohol.

“TJ was a straight up young man with integrity and very much loved by everyone. He was an entrepreneur, even at his young age he bought and sold things on the internet to make money which he was very generous with. He was organised and focused in his business matters and I am sure that he would have gone on to be a great success in whatever he did in life. But he was viciously robbed of that opportunity in the early hours of the 19th March.