Leeds parcel burglar begged to be returned to jail in 'revolving-door situation'

A prolific thief who targeted blocks of flats to steal parcels has been returned to custody, which his barrister said he welcomed.

Aaron Armitage has more than 40 convictions to his name, but persistently asks to be taken back into custody due to his dire situation.

Sean Smith, who represented him at Leeds Crown Court this week for three non-dwelling burglaries, told the court that Armitage had suffered a traumatic childhood, turned to drugs to “self medicate” and had a long-standing addiction.

Mr Smith said: “He finds himself in a revolving-door situation.

Armitage (pictured) wanted to be sent back to jail after being left homeless and without help for his drug problems. | WYP / NW

“Whenever he is out, he is homeless and he can’t get onto a doctor’s waiting list. He has asked to be recalled by the probation service on the basis that he can’t handle life on the outside without treatment.”

The court heard that the 46-year-old had stolen from three blocks of flats, first at Merchants House on North Street in Leeds on May 16 where he got into the building and stole a parcel containing £400 worth of clothing.

He managed to gain access to the secure building by pushing intercom buttons and lying to residents so they would let him in, prosecutor Hana Ahmed said.

Armitage then pulled the same trick at Ribbon Residences on Woodhouse Square on July 10, taking parcels from the delivery room containing clothing and medicine valued at £500.

He was arrested and admitted both break ins, but after being released, went onto commit a further burglary on Clarendon Road on September 6.

This time he forced open a magnetic door and took a rucksack from outside the door of woman who was moving out of her flat.

It contained £4,470 worth of equipment including laptops and expensive earphones.

Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, he admitted the three non-dwelling burglaries. He has 44 previous convictions for 88 offences, of which 38 are for theft, burglaries or handling stolen goods.

Judge Robin Mairs told Armitage, whose address was given as Berkley Crescent, Harehills: “You have a poor antecedent history. You continue to offend.

“You tricked your way into accommodation blocks.

“These are not, strictly speaking, dwelling burglaries but there is some crossover.”

He jailed him for 28 months.