Paranoid Wakefield partner lifted kettle of hot water over woman's head amid cheating claims
John Chryssanthou also bit her arm, threw a glass in her face, and then began smashing his own head against the wall, telling her he would tell police she attacked him.
The 31-year-old was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week after admitting a charge of ABH. Charges of strangulation and coercive control were dropped by the Crown. The court heard that the couple had two young children but he would often accuse of her infidelity.
Matters “came to a head” on February 20 at around 4am when his partner got up to feed their tot, but Chryssanthou followed her into the nursery and again accused her of cheating. He refused to accept her denials and he became increasingly violent.
He slapped her, grabbed her by the throat and pinned her up against the wall. He then picked up the kettle and held it above her head threatening to pour it over her as she pleaded with him to stop.
Chryssanthou eventually lowered the kettle but then bit her arm. He threw part of an Xbox gaming console at her which struck ker in the head., punched her and kicked her several times to the leg. He then pinned her down on the bed by her neck, causing her to gasp for air.
She was then dragged into another room where Chryssanthou picked up a glass and hurled it had her, striking her on the forehead and cutting her. Seeing the blood, he then began banging his head against the wall.
Having been arrested later, he denied any allegations of domestic violence during his police interview, but then suggested she was the aggressor and he was acting in self defence.
Mitigating, Amber Walker, said Chryssanthou has since spent seven months on remand and suggested rehabilitation work could be carried in the community, rather than behind bars.
She said he suffered from poor mental health but was on a new medication and his “mind set was now different”.
But Judge Andrew Stubbs KC said a probation report suggested Chryssanthou, of Harrow Street, South Elmsall, was still a “high risk” of causing harm to his partner, which Just Stubbs agreed with. He jailed him for 23 months.