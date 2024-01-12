Paranoid cocaine addict 'stomped' father unconscious and tried to shove him into his car boot

A paranoid cocaine addict attacked his father, kicking him unconscious then tried to bundle his lifeless body into the boot of his car.

Muhsin Mir had been snorting the drug with his father but they both got into an argument with Mir accusing his dad of having a relationship with his ex.

Angered, he then drove his father to the woman’s home in East End Park “to resolve the situation” in the early hours of September 20 last year, prosecutor Carmel Pearson told Leeds Crown Court.

Witnesses said they then witnessed an argument in the street between the pair and the woman, with 27-year-old Mir then punching his father in the face, knocking him to the floor and then kicked him repeatedly until he was unconscious.

Mir was jailed for 30 months for the vicious attack on his own father. (pic by WYP)

Mir then tried to life the man into the boot of his car. With the man coming round, Mir attacked him again by punching him to the ground before “stomping” on him, witnesses later told police.

His father suffered only minor injuries including a cut to his leg and a swollen wrist. Mir, of South Farm Road, Gipton, later admitted attempting to cause GBH with intent.

He has previous convictions for assault and dealing in class A drugs for which he received a suspended sentence in 2021. He appeared in court this week via video link from HMP Leeds, where he has been held on remand.

Mitigating, Ian Hudson said: “This is his first time in custody and he has found it a difficult experience.”

He said it was conceded that both Mir and his father had been using cocaine that night, he was remorseful for his actions and that his father’s injuries were not as serious as initially feared. Mr Hudson said Mir was working as a roofer and a job would be available if he were to be given a suspended sentence.

But Judge Simon Phillips KC jailed him for 30 months and said: “What the witnesses saw would have been distressing to anyone to view. It was a vicious attack on a significantly older male.