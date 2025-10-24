'Panicked' drink-driver led police around Leeds ring road after refusing to stop

A driver who was more than twice the legal alcohol level led police on a circular chase around Leeds’ ring road.

Mark Lee doubled backed on himself several times while being pursued by a patrol car, then a traffic vehicle.

Leeds Crown Court was told that officers spotted his vehicle on North Parkway in Seacroft on September 13 and were behind it as they reached York Road.

But he aroused suspicion when he appeared to drive in a circle, so they attempted to pull him over.

The 39-year-old took off at speed towards Tesco in Seacroft, turned off at Stocks Approach before returning to York Road.

Lee then headed along Wetherby Road before turning off into Kingsmead Drive, forcing his way through traffic as he went.

He then turned into Whinmoor Gardens before trying to get out and run when he got near to Whinmoor Primary School. He was chased on foot and detained.

A tin of cannabis buds were found in his car, while he blew 72 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs, putting him at more than twice the legal limit.

During his police interview he was apologetic and was tears, prosecutor Oishee Dey said.

He told officers he simply panicked and took off.

Lee, of Redhall Chase, Whinmoor, has four previous convictions for five offences. He admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop, drink driving and possession of a Class B drug.

Little mitigation was offered by his barrister Martin Morrow, after Judge Christopher Batty said he would not lock him up.

Judge Batty told Lee: “The one thing that has shone through is your genuine remorse. From the time you were taken out of that car you realised just how stupid you had been and how close you came to throwing everything away.

“Drinking is clearly an issue and you have to deal with that.”

He gave him a 24-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a nine-month alcohol-treatment requirement, 25 rehabilitation days and a 12-month driving ban.