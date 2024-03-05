Pal 'utterly ruined' friend's life after freak neck break during drunken Leeds attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keiran Garside, 21, attacked the man when he tried to break up a boozy argument between Garside and his girlfriend.

It left the man in hospital for three months and almost a year on still has restricted movement and is unable to walk distances without the need of a wheelchair.

Garside was jailed for 10 months after at Leeds Crown Court after he admitted a charge of GBH without intent.

Prosecutor Heather Gilmore said Garside and his girlfriend, and the victim and his girlfriend went to the Clothier's Arms pub in Yeadon on the evening of March 11 last year.

The victim was not drinking because he was driving, but the others were drinking and in "good spirits". At around 9pm, Garside and his partner got into an argument that led to the manager of the pub asking him to leave.

The victim told Garside to walk home to cool off, while he gave the two females a lift. But Garside was still angry when he reached the property, and accused his partner of cheating on him.

The victim was stood at the bottom of the stairs to prevent Garside from getting to the woman. The victim was uncertain what happened next, but he woke up on the floor, an could not move his arms or legs.

It was later conceded by Garside that he pushed the man "because he was in his way" and punched him twice.

Garside broke his friend's neck during a drunken attack. (library pic submitted / National World)

An ambulance was called and the victim was taken to Leeds General Infirmary. It was found he had suffered fractures to two vertebrae.

McDonald's worker Garside, of Kirkstall Lane, Kirkstall, was arrested two days later. He said he had drunk 10 or 11 double vodkas that night which was normal for him. He admitted he was agitated and angry and did not realise how seriously he had injured the victim.

The victim remained at the LGI until April 5 when he was transported to Pinderfields in Wakefield. He was not released until June 16 after intense physiotherapy.

The court heard that he still had restricted movement in his left hand and had lost his job as a labourer. He needs the aid of a walking stick and has to use a wheelchair for any great distances.

Mitigating for Garside, who has no previous convictions, Martin Morrow said the attack was "shortlived and impulsive" and "out of character". He said Garside had since stopped drinking and was "horrified" by what had happened.

