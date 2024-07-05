Pal attacked mate after luring him to his Leeds home over £60 debt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man lured his pal to his Leeds home with the promise of a job and then attacked him over a £60 debt.

Louis Goodison pinned the man up against the wall by the throat after they got into an argument over the cash Goodison said the man owed him. Appearing at Leeds Crown Court via video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand, the father-of-three admitted a charge of ABH.

Prosecutor Nick Adlington said that a call was made to the police just after 1pm on May about the fight between the two men, with officers arriving at Goodison’s home address on Kentmere Avenue in Seacroft shortly afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goodison attacked the man when they got into an argument about money owed at his home on Kentmere Avenue in Seacroft. (pics by Google Maps / National World) | Google Maps / National World

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goodison, 36, was arrested and gave a full account during his police interview. It was heard that the pair had known each other for around a year and were friends.

Goodison said he had lent the man £60 and had avoided him paying him back. He invited him to his home that day on the promise of a job, which then descended into violence, but conceded he was much bigger than the victim and said he did not “wish any ill will on him”.

Goodison has 17 previous convictions for 27 offences, including seven of violence such as ABH, battery and an assault on an emergency worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating, Robert Stevenson said most of his offences had been “low-level violence” triggered by his addiction to alcohol. He said that Goodison had since made progress with his addiction and had attended the Alcoholics Anonymous and the counselling service, Forward Leeds.

He described the incident as an “impulsive and short-lived offence”.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC told Goodison: “He owed you some money. You contacted him and you were angry with the way he treated you. You thought he was being disrespectful by shrugging you off.

“You asked him to come round to your house by pretending you had a job he could do and earn some money. When he got there you argued and there was a struggle.”