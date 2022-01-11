Paedophile who sexually abused two girls is jailed at Leeds Crown Court
A West Yorkshire man has been jailed for committing multiple sexual offences against children.
Steven Hudson, 56, from Heckmondwike was jailed for 21 months at Leeds Crown Court on Monday January 10 after pleading guilty to and also being found guilty of offences against girls.
He was found guilty of two sexual touching offences on one victim and pleaded guilty to three sexual touching offences on a second.
The offences took place between 2017 and 2018 and were reported to police in 2018, prompting a full investigation by the Kirklees District Safeguarding Unit.
Hudson was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will have to sign on the Sex Offenders Register.