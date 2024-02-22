Paedophile who carried out series of horrific sex attacks against children in Leeds has sentence extended
The sick 59-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, spent years perpetrating the extreme abuse against his victims.
It only came to an end after the depraved attacker was finally arrested last year by police officers.
He pleaded guilty to 18 separate counts of sexual abuse, including sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, assault by penetration and rape.
At Leeds Crown Court in November, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison, as well as being made the subject of a lifelong sexual harm prevention order.
However, that sentence has since been extended, as the case was heard by the Court of Appeal on Friday (February 16).
He will now serve 17 years and six months in prison.
Speaking after the hearing, Detective Inspector Mark Tester, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: "This male was responsible for an appalling and sustained catalogue of sexual abuse against the victims, which has had a devastating traumatic effect on their lives.
"The officer in the case supported the victims throughout the investigation to comprehensively capture all the evidence that has resulted in these convictions being secured against him.
"We recognise the courage that the victims have shown throughout the investigation, and we hope the significant sentence he has how received will provide some reassurance to them as they continue to move on with their lives.
"We also hope that the successful outcome of this case will help to give other victims of similar offences the confidence to come forward knowing they will be listened to and supported.
“We will always treat sexual offences of this nature very seriously and our specialist safeguarding officers will continue to do everything they can to secure convictions against predatory offenders to get justice for victims and protect others from harm.”
At the earlier sentencing in November, Leeds Crown Court heard graphic details about the trauma the paedophile put his victims through, as well as distressing accounts about the impact it has had on their lives. One victim said they had nightmares about what had happened and is now scared to form relationships.