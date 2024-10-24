Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A paedophile who abused a young boy more than 30 years ago has finally faced justice after being jailed today.

Graham Sunter was found guilty of nine sexual offences against the boy in the late 1980s and early 90s following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

The 67-year-old was given an extended 19-year jail term, made up of 18 years’ custody and a one-year extended licence period.

The victim came forward in 2022 and disclosed the abuse which prompted an investigation by Leeds District Safeguarding Unit which led to Sunter being charged.

Sunter (pictured) was given a 19-year jail sentence today after being found guilty of abusing a boy more than 30 years ago. (pics by WYP / Shutterstock) | WYP / Shutterstock

Sunter, of Bayswater Place, Harehills, was also given a lifelong sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and placed on the sex offender register for life.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Mark Tester, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “Sunter inflicted an appalling catalogue of sexual abuse against the victim over a number of years, and this has had hugely traumatic impact on his life.

“The officer in the case, Detective Sergeant Paul Burlace, supported the victim throughout the investigation to comprehensively capture all the evidence that has resulted in these convictions being secured.

“We recognise the courage that the victim has shown throughout the investigation and the court process, and we hope the significant sentence Sunter has how received will provide some reassurance to him.

“We also hope that the successful outcome of this case will help to give other victims of similar offences the confidence to come forward knowing they will be listened to and supported.

“We will always treat sexual offences of this nature very seriously and our specialist safeguarding officers will continue to do everything they can to secure convictions against predatory offenders like Sunter to get justice for victims and protect others from harm.”