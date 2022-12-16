Paedophile who brought 'condoms and lollipops' to meet young girl caught at Leeds train station

Osacpolor Jimoh, 37, travelled down from Scotland to meet what he thought was a girl he had met on the internet who had just turned 14.

But despite having booked a two-night stay in a hotel, he was arrested in Leeds Rail Station on October 24 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court heard that Jimoh, of Clovenstone Park, Edinburgh, had added the decoy profile as a Facebook friend back in May.

Jimoh was sentenced to 45 months imprisonment.

After striking up a conversation with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl, he claimed he was 19, and asked if she had a boyfriend. He then told her she was “beautiful” and suggested the two have a “secret relationship”, before the conversation moved over to WhatsApp.

He soon asked her questions about her body and her sexual experience. He then sent her pornographic videos of himself, and became “aggressive” with her, as she would not send him explicit photos of herself, telling her she should “keep her man happy”. He also insisted the girl refer to him as “daddy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After arranging to meet who he thought was the girl, he was caught in Leeds Rail Station, and was found to have condoms and lollipops with him.

When he was questioned by police, Jimoh admitted he communicated with the profile, but claimed it was more like a “father-daughter” relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Jimoh later pleaded guilty to five counts, including attempting to meet child following sexual grooming, attempting to incite child to engage in sexual activity and attempting to cause child to watch sexual act.

Mitigating for Jimoh, Robin Frieze told the court: “These are serious offences and the defendant is very sorry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the first time he has ever been in prison – he has found being in there very stressful.”

He added that, while Jimoh was living in Edinburgh, he had cleaned on a voluntary basis for the local community “to keep himself occupied”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sentencing Jimoh to three years and nine months in prison, Recorder Mark McKone said: “You became aggressive if you did not get your way.