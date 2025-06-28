A paedophile travelled 200 miles to meet an underage girl in Leeds, before having sex with her in the disabled toilets of a shopping centre.

Anthony McDonald twice made the journey from Scotland after befriending and grooming the youngster on TikTok, lying to her and telling her he was just 19.

McDonald, who is in fact 29, has a previous child-sex conviction.

He was given an extended jail sentence of more than nine years at Leeds Crown Court this week after the judge deemed him to be a clear danger to young teenage girls.

The court heard that contact had been ongoing between the pair since 2023, when she was just 13.

McDonald groomed the underage girl and had sex with her in the disabled toilets at Leeds Trinity.

Lying about his own age, he told he that he was in love with her and asked her to be his girlfriend.

The conversation became sexual and he told her he wanted nude photos. He sent a naked picture of himself and a video of himself masturbating.

McDonald told her he wanted to have sex with her. The girl said it was bizarre at first, but it “became the norm”, prosecutor Michael Greenhalgh said.

They arranged to meet at Trinity in Leeds on January 25 of this year, where they spent their time shopping.

They went into the disabled toilets where he put his hand into her trousers, and he placed her hand into his.

However, they were disturbed by someone knocking on the door, so they left.

They met again on February 22 at Trinity and went into the disabled toilets again. She went in first and he followed seconds later.

They then had sex before they left separately again. He then took her to the railway station where they seperated.

The court heard he became increasingly worried and told the girl that he was going to be jailed.

McDonald, of Briar Bank, Lesmahagow, South Lanarkshire, was arrested after the girl’s family learned of their secret relationship.

He was arrested and gave a prepared statement during his police interview, accepting he met the girl but denied sexual activity took place.

The court heard that he was given an 18-month community order in 2015 after having sexual communication with a child.

McDonald appeared in court this week from HMP Leeds, where he has been held on remand. He admitted engaging in sexual communication with a child, causing or inciting a child to watch sexual activity and two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child.

Mitigating, Lee Fish said McDonald knew a custodial sentence was “inevitable” and that his early guilty pleas were his best mitigation.

He said: “He recognised the harm his behaviour has caused and can’t change what he has done.”

Mr Fish said McDonald was prepared to engage in any rehabilitative work made available during his time behind bars.

Judge Kate Rayfield told McDonald: “You have a sexual interest in girls aged 13 to 15. It’s plainly persistent given these new offences.

“You pose a significant risk of serious sexual harm.”

She jailed him for six years and nine months, and gave him a three-year extended licence period.

He was told he would remain on the sex offender register for life and given a life-long sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).